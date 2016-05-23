Hackers going after US presidential campaigns

All aboard the scaremonger train! Hackers are targeting US presidential campaigns, and the consequences can be dire, and range from philosophical differences to espionage.

Those are the conclusions of U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper's office, which said there are certain activities going on, but failed to give any specifics.

“We’re aware that campaigns and related organizations and individuals are targeted by actors with a variety of motivations - from philosophical differences to espionage - and capabilities - from defacements to intrusions,” Clapper's spokesman Brian Hale, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Clapper said the U.S. intelligence community had “already had some indications” of hackers targeting US presidential campaigns.

However, the strength and the size of these alleged attacks indicate that they are not state-sponsored, at least according to CloudFlare, the company behind internet security services to Donald Trump and other presidential candidates.

“We have not seen anything (in the United States) that would suggest a level of sophistication that you would see if a nation-state actor threw its full weight behind it,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and chief executive of CloudFlare.

According to Clapper, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are working to educate both sides about the dangers of cyber-attacks, and how to defend themselves. I'm guessing Trump is probably thinking about building a wall.. I mean a firewall!

The Republican and Democratic candidates for president will begin receiving intelligence briefings after their official nominations at party conventions this summer, Reuters added.