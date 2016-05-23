Jenkins moving to Microsoft's Azure

The Jenkins project announced recently that it will be migrating to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The company decided to move to Microsoft's platform as its own, "unnecessarily complex, project infrastructure” has been outpaced after five years of growth.

“Migrating to Azure simplifies and improves our infrastructure in a dramatic way that would not be possible without a comprehensive platform consisting of: compute, CDN, storage and data-store services,” Jenkins said in a blog post following the announcement.

The company also said that this partnership covers at least three years of the project’s infrastructure needs.

This will not change the way Jenkins does business, of course. Its infrastructure will remain open-source, and all of the Docker containers, Puppet code and other tools will remain available on GitHub, as usual.

What’s also interesting is that Jenkins invited all of its users to not only watch the migration process, but also participate in it.

“Not only can you watch the migration process to Azure as it happens, but I also invite you to participate in making our project’s infrastructure better (join us in the #jenkins-infra channel on Freenode or our mailing list),” it says in the blog post.

Besides the migration, Azure also enables a couple of other projects which Jenkins users might get in the near future: End-to-end TLS encrypted distribution of Jenkins packages, plugins and metadata via the Azure CDN, as well as more complete build/test/release support and capacity on ci.jenkins.io for plugin developers using Azure Container Service and generic VMs.