Microsoft will not tolerate terrorism on its services

Microsoft decided it wants to partake in the battle against terrorism in a more active fashion. No, ISIL is not going to be destroyed by the blue screen of death, even though that might even be a solid tactic, now when I think about it.

Anyway, the American software giant published a blog post recently where it says it changed a number of its policies to actively combat “terrorist content” on its products and services, including Outlook, Office 365, etc.

That means it will remove “terrorist content”, while continuing with its ‘notice-and-takedown’ process.

Explaining what exactly terrorist content is, Microsoft says:

“We will consider terrorist content to be material posted by or in support of organizations included on the Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List that depicts graphic violence, encourages violent action, endorses a terrorist organization or its acts, or encourages people to join such groups.”

Yet, at the same time, it wants to ‘promote free expression’ on Bing, meaning it won’t remove links from its search engine unless it is being explicitly asked to do so by governments.

“We believe that societies, acting through their governments, ought to draw the line between free speech and limitations relating to particular types of content,” Microsoft says. “Therefore, we will remove links to terrorist-related content from Bing only when that takedown is required of search providers under local law.”

Microsoft ended the discussion by saying that terrorism is “one of the truly urgent issues of our time”, and that it’s committed to doing its part.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock