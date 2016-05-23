More than $13m stolen from 1400 ATMs in Japan

More than $13 million has been stolen from 1,400 ATM machines in Japan, the media reported on Monday. The most interesting thing about the heist is that it took less than three hours, fuelling speculations of a highly-coordinated hack attack.

According to an IBTimes report, a group that might count as many as 100 people, combed through ATM machines in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Hyogo,Chiba, Nigata and more, clearing out ¥100,000, the maximum withdrawal limit set for ATMs.

The same report says there were more than 14,000 transactions pertaining to the case.

Here’s another interesting point – the credit cards used to clear out ATM machines were forged, but they weren’t created to belong to any Japanese bank – they belonged to South Africa. It seems as this was the country of choice for hackers, as the geographical distance helps them delay authorities spotting the scam.

The police aren’t giving up, though. They will now try to identify the suspects, by going through the security cameras’ recordings in the ATM machines, and around them. Knowing they have at least 100 suspects, they’re in for a bumpy ride.

The media have also reported that Interpol is getting involved in the case which will, together with authorities in South Africa, try to uncover how the credit card data was leaked in the first place.

Image source: Shutterstock/cozyta