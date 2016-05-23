One in ten Brits have never been online

According to the latest figures from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), one out of ten British people has never used the Internet.

Of the entire population in England, 10.2 per cent have never been online and while this number is a bit disappointing it is indeed an improvement from last year's figures which showed that 11.4 per cent of the population had never used the Internet.

Older people make up the majority of those who have yet to experience the internet. In England, 99.2 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 have recently used the Internet. Among those over the age of 75, only 38.7 per cent had recently been online. However, people aged 44 and under are using the Internet in their daily lives.

Many of the users over age 75 have previously used the Internet but are now likely lapsed users as a result of not going online over the course of the last three months. ONS noted that “this suggests that, although more adults aged 75 years and over start using the internet, they are not necessarily continuing to use the internet.”

In addition to the elderly, the disabled are another group that has been left behind by the digital revolution. 25 per cent of disabled people have yet to go online well most likely due to difficulties in accessing and using the devices necessary such as a computer or mobile phone to get online.

The deputy director of expenditure, households and economic indicators division at the ONS, Pete Lee said: “While we have seen a notable increase in internet usage across all groups in recent years, many older and disabled people are still not online, with two-thirds of women over 75 having never used the internet.”

Image Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock