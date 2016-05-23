UK workers confident in their company's mobile security

Businesses in the UK, as well as elsewhere in Europe, are not really worried about security, as their employees increasingly use company mobile devices, new research has shown.

Secure identity solutions firm HID has revealed that 77 per cent of employees in the UK aren't concerned about mobile security, highlighting a pretty high level of confidence in they have in mobile security.

Looking at Germany, the percentage stands at 82. Overall, 74 per cent of European workers are confident about using company mobile devices.

“These results underline how mobile users in the workplace are confident in the ability of their companies to keep data on mobile devices safe from external threats,” commented Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global.

“It provides valuable insights into how pervasive the use of company mobile devices is within enterprises across Europe, and how it is set to evolve in the coming years. Building on the confidence that employees have in mobile device security, we see using mobile devices to open doors becoming increasingly common in workplaces in the future. This is especially valid for SMEs, as they tend to be flexible, agile and adaptable in their approach to innovation and efficiency.”

The research included answers from 1,200 polled workers from the European Union. Radstaak also said companies should take advantage of the new trend, and offer their employees new and innovative solutions.

These solutions, however, must be both cost-effective and convenient.

“The research revealed that almost 60 per cent of SMEs do not have security restrictions in place regarding company mobile phone use, compared to just 33 per cent for larger enterprises. In order to successfully implement mobile access control, SMEs need to ensure they implement robust mobile security technologies that include comprehensive BYOD security strategies.”

Photo credit: jijomathaidesigners / Shutterstock