Businesses don't know who's consuming their content

When it comes to automating content creation, customer satisfaction seems to be the number one priority for businesses, in the next 12 months. That is at least according to a new research by Quark Enterprise Solutions.

More than 50 per cent stated the importance of customer satisfaction, but there's a catch – most of these businesses don't even know who their customers are, and who's consuming their content in the first place and – on which devices.

According to Quark's report, technical documentation is the most critical type of content (66.9 per cent), followed by training materials (55.6 per cent), product data sheets (42.4 per cent), and customer communications (38.4 per cent).

Besides customer satisfaction, businesses said increasing revenue (25.2 per cent), reducing cost (13.9 per cent) and improving compliance (5.3 per cent) were also important business initiatives.

For almost a third (30 per cent), their current content management solution (ECM) is difficult to configure, and for a quarter (25 per cent), ECM does not support automated content reuse and updating.

Almost two thirds (65 per cent) are not confident their content is consistent across print, web and mobile channels, and more than three quarters (76 per cent) said their stakeholders wanted more web content, mobile content, or both.

Looking at how much they spent on content creation, each respondent spent on average $801,000 on content-related technologies last year. Quark estimates that the spend will increase ‘significantly’ over the next three to five years, especially in ﬁnancial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government and public services.