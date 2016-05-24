The biggest database challenge nowadays is not volume

Database performance is the biggest challenge IT professionals everywhere are facing, a new survey of 1,000 IT professionals, conducted by EXASOL says.

As the amount of data continues to grow, having a speedy database has become the top priority for 30 per cent of IT professionals. Fast-growing data volumes is on second place of challenges, with 23 per cent of answers, followed by cost (19 per cent), data quality (19 per cent), and support (9 per cent).

Knowing that we’re living in a data-driven age, there’s little surprise in the results, EXASOL says. “Management and operations are looking for real-time analytics on their data and the IT professionals are being asked to step-up to deliver.”

Analytics plays an extremely important role in the overall process, Wooga head of business intelligence, Markus Steinkamp, says.

“If you have the choice between waiting several hours for analytic queries to run or obtaining results immediately, the decision is easy.”

Wooga is a mobile-first game developer from Berlin, Germany, and the author of Diamond Dash.

Aaron Auld, CEO, EXASOL concurs: “In the digital age, the speed at which business can analyse their data for things like customer insights and operational or maintenance issues from sensor data is the difference between won or lost revenues. In five years, data analytics has gone from a nice-to-have to mission-critical, helping organisations drive operations, strategy and ultimately profits. People can’t get insights fast enough and this is clear from the survey respondents.”

“A database needs to be able to scale accordingly, because even the most impressive feature list will disappoint if it is overwhelmed by rising data volumes.”