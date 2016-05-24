UK government investing in future cyber-security pros

The UK government is looking to address the alarming cyber-security skills shortage in the country, through a new bursary scheme.

It has partnered with the country’s intelligence agency, the GCHQ, to create the CyberFirst bursary scheme, aimed at helping students prepare for a career in cyber-security.

According to the Recruitment Services page, where the scheme was unveiled, the bursary scheme could include an annual bursary of £4,000 for each year of study in a STEM or Social Science degree, paid summer work with GCHQ, or other government agencies involved in cyber-security, for each year of study.

The paid work will include a “mix of training, learning and development, and work experience – all designed to give you the best possible start for your cyber career.”

There is also the possibility of three years of work in a cyber-security role, following graduation, as well as membership of the CyberFirst student community. The community will offer students a chance to get peer mentoring and advice from many experts in the field.

Students interested in the scheme need to be a UK national, with three A-levels (or equivalent at grades A to C), including two in STM subjects. An offer to study an undergraduate degree in STEM, or Social Science subject at a UK university starting autumn 2016 is also a necessity.

The scheme is not yet open for applications, but will be soon – summer 2016. Students can sign up now to get a notification as soon as the campaign opens.

Image source: Shutterstock/Titima Ongkantong