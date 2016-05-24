Who is responsible for migrating to cloud storage?

Chief Information Officers (CIO) in Germany have much more influence in thier company when it comes to decision making, than in the United Kingdom. Especially when it comes to migrating from on-premise to cloud storage solutions.

Those are the results of a new study conducted in the two countries, by enterprise-class storage-as-a-service provider, Zadara Storage.

The report is based on a poll of 1,000 employees in Germany and the UK, about the influence varous executives have, on storage migration issues, from on-premise, to the cloud.

Overall, it is the CIO who has the most influence (38 per cent), but in the UK, that number is at 30, while in Germany – 45 per cent.

The report also says that a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the UK is four times more likely (17 vs 4 per cent) to be involved in suh decisions.

“What the survey has revealed is that the CIO in Germany tends to exert much more influence over decision-making around cloud storage than his or her UK counterpart. This is consistent with our own observations and experience of working in these two leading EMEA markets,” commented Dani Naor, VP International Sales at Zadara.

The role of the CIO changes 'dramatically', across different industries. Its influence, overall, sits at 45 per cent, but in manufacturing, it goes up to 72 per cent. Looking at manufacturing in the UK in particular – it sits at an incredible 24 per cent.

"This suggests that there is a higher expectation for CIOs in the manufacturing sector to demonstrate return on investment (ROI), while in other sectors this is more often a shared responsibility,“ the report added.