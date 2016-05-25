Box empowers devs through Developer Experience platform

Online file sharing and content management platform Box today announced a new feature which should make developing within its platform much easier.

The new feature is called Box Developer Experience and, according to the company's press release, should make life easier for all developers building with the Box Platform.

Box Developer Experience introduces a new website, where developers can learn about the platform features; updated documentation which include reference documents, quick-start guides, tutorials, sample code and more; a developer community forum where developers can collaborate and share their experiences; platform office hours for the company's experts' support; and developer newsletters, webinars and other content.

Box also said this was 'just the beginning', with more developers to be introduced in the coming months.

"Integrating Vimeo with Box was a breeze. In just a few hours we were fully setup for users to upload videos to Vimeo directly from their Box account,” said Ben Stahl, Senior Engineer, Vimeo.

Box encourages everyone looking to get started, to sign up for a developer account and send feedback, either via a dedicated form, via Twitter, or via the forums.

“AltX is an intelligence platform for anyone working in the hedge fund market; building on Box Platform makes it easy for our users to access secure regulatory documents, share insights and analysis and ultimately do their job more efficiently,” said Sam Hocking, CEO of AltX.

The company said the introduction of the Box Developer Experience was a logical step, knowing that the developer community has grown significantly over the past ten years, and now counts more than 75,000 developers.