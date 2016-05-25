Cloud security considered better than anything on-premise

For businesses, cloud security is now superior to any on-premise environment it might have, but that's both good and bad.

It's good, because companies are now opting for cloud-based solutions. It's bad, because they're doing it blindly, thinking all their security issues will be solved by simply switching.

“Companies can no longer combat security threats by simply throwing technology at perceived vulnerabilities,” said David Monahan, research director, security and risk management at Enterprise Management Associates.

“Though teams are using more security tools in the cloud than on-premises, they still face major risks as they struggle with staffing and skills shortages that make it extremely difficult to adequately evaluate, integrate and manage solutions.”

The information was published by enterprise cloud hosting provider Iland, in its report entitled “Blind Trust Is Not a Security Strategy: Lessons from Cloud Adopters,“ which is based on insights from 100 IT decision makers who leverage cloud infrastructure and/or Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service in North America.

Among the key findings of the survey are the facts that teams now use significantly more tools than while they were on-premise; IT sees cloud adoption as a security-improving opportunity; and business and IT sectors now finally agree on the priority of cloud security.

On the other hand, there are some notable flaws uncovered, including that cloud customers do not validate security claims; serious drawbacks, despite better security; as well as a noticed significant gap in IT's understanding of compliance requirements and related workloads.

“EMA research also identified that 68 per cent of organisations have staffing shortages and 34 per cent have skills shortages, which directly correlates to flaws and opposing perceptions uncovered in this study,” said Monahan.

“While IT has made monumental progress in identifying and adopting necessary security technologies, cloud providers must do more to ensure teams can easily validate claims, manage disparate tools, anticipate threats and take action when needed."

Photo credit: faithie / Shutterstock