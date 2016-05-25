Microsoft uses sneaky tactics to upgrade to Windows 10

Microsoft, Microsoft....

The Redmond-based company is up to some nasty tricks, it seems, as it tries to encourage people into upgrading to its latest operating system, Windows 10.

Apparently, when a pop-up box appears in your non-Windows 10 operating system opens up, recommending the OS upgrade, clicking the red X box in the upper right corner does not dismiss the message. Instead, it actually activates the upgrade.

Consequently, many users now feel confused, some even tricked. Microsoft doesn't seem to comprehend the fact that some people enjoy older versions of the OS, and don't want to change it.

Or, the company is simply doing whatever it takes to reach its goal of one billion Windows 10 devices.

Microsoft justifies the move by saying the upgrade is no longer optional, but 'recommended', and many people have chosen, by default, to accept all recommended upgrades.

Windows has changed the label of the update to 'recommended', as the free campaign is about to end in a months' time.

Commenting on the change, PC World's senior editor Brad Chacos described it as a 'nasty trick':

“That nasty change trick resulted in my wife’s beloved Windows 7 PC being sneakily upgraded to Windows 10 this morning. Sure, she has 30 days to roll it back to Windows 7, but she feels so betrayed,” he wrote.

“Again: I personally use and love Windows 10. It’s great! But deploying these dirty tricks only frustrates long-time Windows users who have very valid reasons to stick with operating systems they already know and love.”

“Dammit, Microsoft”, he added.

Image Credit: omihay / Shutterstock