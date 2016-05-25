Samsung and SK Telecom build first exclusive IoT network

Samsung and SK Telecom have decided to collaborate to build the first wireless network that will be used exclusively for the Internet of Things (IoT).

The network will debut in Daegu, South Korea's fourth largest city, this June and will expand throughout the rest of the country following its initial release. Samsung and SK Telecom will be utilising the 900 MHz frequency band to deploy the network. In South Korea this band is part of the unlicensed public spectrum called the Industrial Scientific and Medical (ISM) band.

In order to prevent the degradation of other industrial communication services currently operating in the ISM band, the long-range WAN (LoRaWAN) will support the Listen Before Talk function. Samsung will also be releasing a new services that it has dubbed the Internet of Small Things which lets businesses connect to its network using low-power devices. These devices will mostly consist of sensors that will require very little bandwidth or network speed and will connect at only 5Kbps.

The two companies have decided to use Daegu as a test bed for their new IoT network in order to gauge how well it is able to perform at a citywide level. Currently there are cloud platforms, healthcare and medical services and electric vehicle infrastructure that are already set up and waiting to make use of the new network once it becomes available. Daegu itself plans to use sensors on its street lights to collect information about weather, pollution and traffic which will allow the lights to dynamically shift their intensity based on the circumstances at hand.

The president and head of network business at Samsung Electronics, Youngky Kim believes that: “Now is a critical moment for ICT companies looking for new future business opportunities such as IoT services.”

Samsung and SK Telecom are making the necessary investment to drive adoption of the IoT and hopefully their new network will intrigue both businesses and consumers when it launches this summer.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock