Unlicensed software use in the UK drops to 22 per cent

The amount of unlicensed software used in the UK has dropped two percentage points since 2013, down to 22 per cent, new research confirms.

The results were posted in the survey, entitled 'Seizing Opportunity Through License Compliance', released by BSA | The Software Alliance.

But just because there's less unlicensed software in use in the country, that doesn't necessarily mean people have been purchasing more licenses. It has happened, to some extent surely, but an increase in the use of cloud services, as well as free products, has also contributed to these results.

The alarming point of the survey is that the commercial value of unlicensed software in the UK is £1.3 billion, topped only by France at £1.4 billion.

Interestingly enough, France has an unlicensed software rate of 34 per cent – 12 per cent higher than the UK.

“Companies in the UK are continuing to put themselves at risk, despite the dangers of using unlicensed software,” said BSA | The Software Alliance President and CEO Victoria A. Espinel. “Although it’s positive to see a general decline over the last five years, the use of unlicensed software in the UK remains higher than we’d like, especially given its significant commercial value.”

Espinel continues: “I would urge all companies, no matter what size, to wake up to the facts. Many CIOs working in businesses don’t know the extent of software deployed on their systems or if that software is legitimate.”

Globally, people are still using unlicensed software a lot – 39 per cent of software installed on computers around the world was not properly licensed.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Pavel Ignatov