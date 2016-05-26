Brits risking malware to get back into shape

Brits would rather lose weight than get rich. Talk about properly sorted priorities!

Intel Security has conducted a research to see is there a correlation between fitness practices of people in the UK and security, and came up with ‘worrying’ results.

Out of 1,000 surveyed Brits, just above a third (34 per cent) would click on a potentially malicious website if it promised a flat stomach. Weight loss sites are the number one among promotional sites Brits would click on, followed by ‘get cashback’ and ‘get-rich-quick’ offers.

More than half (58 per cent) would not be able to distinguish a genuine site from a hoax, and two-thirds (66 per cent) would share their personal information with a website in order to get back into shape.

I guess we’d do everything, just not hit the gym.

A quarter of Brits (25 per cent) admitted to buying stuff from a promotional link without even knowing if the site is secure – that is because 35 per cent don’t even know how to check if a site is a hoax.

“Diet and fitness is probably the last thing one would associate with cybercriminal activity. Yet the reality is that cybercriminals are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to understanding the consumer mind-set and with, their online search habits,” said Vice President of Consumer at Intel Security, Nick Viney.

“As such it is increasingly important people understand safe online searching behaviour and how to identify potentially risky sites and emails.”

I’ve saved the best for last – Intel and fitness expert Ricky Warren teamed up and released a video with tips on how to get that beach body on time – without compromising your online safety.

