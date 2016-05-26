Citrix goes for Microsoft Azure as its cloud of choice

Citrix and Microsoft announced recently that they will be expanding their partnership. More precisely, Citrix will use Microsoft’s Azure as its cloud.

Besides Azure, they will also integrate Citrix XenMobile and NetScaler into Microsoft’s Enterprise Mobility Suite.

Once the partnership kicks in, Citrix customers will get the opportunity to manage Windows 10 images on Azure, through XenDesktop virtual desktop infrastructure. The only condition – you need a licensed, per-user Windows 10 Enterprise.

The cooperation works both ways – Citrix wants to help its customers deploy more virtual apps and desktops, while Microsoft is looking to boost the installation of Windows 10. As we’ve been writing recently, the company has also been employing some shady tactics, too.

“Our relationship with Citrix has always been founded on the commitment to making our mutual customers successful by empowering their people to be more productive,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud and Enterprise at Microsoft.

“By selecting Azure as its preferred and strategic cloud, Citrix is helping companies mobilise their workforces to succeed in today’s highly competitive, disruptive and global business environment.”

Besides being able to run Office 365 on Citrix’s Xen App, users will also be able to use an optimised Skype for Business, improved through ‘the high security’ of Citrix XenApp, and XenDesktop virtual desktop infrastructure environments.

“Companies of all sizes across all industries around the world have an amazing opportunity to embrace digital transformation and empower their people to work productively from anywhere at any time,” said Kirill Tatarinov, president and CEO of Citrix.

“Our customers are asking Citrix and Microsoft to work closer together to help them fully leverage innovations like Windows 10, Office 365 and Azure. This enhanced partnership ensures we can be more agile in responding to our customers’ needs and help them accelerate the move to digital business.”

Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock