TCS and GE teaming up to transform the healthcare industry

Global IT services, consulting and business solutions firm Tata Consultancy Services today announced that it’s partnering up with GE Healthcare and GE Digital to help digitise healthcare.

According to the company’s announcement Thursday morning, it will ‘develop innovative digital solutions on the GE Health Cloud to deliver benefits to its customers across the healthcare industry’.

The idea is to transform the industry to bring value-based healthcare, and it’s planning to do so by leveraging its IT, business and technology expertise.

“TCS sees great opportunities to improve care pathways for patients through its digital solutions, enriching the GE Health Cloud ecosystem to improve outcomes for healthcare providers,” said Anupam Singhal, Vice President, Tata Consultancy Services.

“We are excited about the GE Health Cloud and its ability to turn data into insights that empower actions for healthcare providers. We will work alongside companies like TCS to make critical, impactful use of the data deluge the healthcare industry faces today,” added Justin Steinman, Chief Marketing Officer, GE Healthcare IT.

TCS has recently released IoT solutions for the GE Predix platform, including chain monitoring, prognostic maintenance and engine telematics.

Just like pretty much every other industry, this one is being completely transformed by technology. A recently released feature by John Reiley showcases eight ways technology is transforming it, which you can read on this link.

Photo Credit: Gajus/Shutterstock