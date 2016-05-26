A third of IT staff believe their firm supports innovation

Managed services provider Claranet found some discrepancies between how higher and middle management of companies perceive innovation, and it could actually hinder business gains.

It also said that just a third of IT staff agreed their company’s culture effectively promotes innovation.

Asking IT professionals in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Benelux about business innovation, 42 per cent of IT directors said their company supports it, and is willing to take risks. Going a bit further down the chain, the situation changes significantly.

Just 30 per cent of middle management and 27 per cent of IT supervisors agree with what IT directors had said.

There are also discrepancies between CIOs and intermediate management, who would agree with the above statement 51 per cent of times, and 40 per cent, respectively.

“These results show clear differences between IT directors and less senior staff on their views on innovation within their businesses,” says Michel Robert, Claranet’s UK managing director.

“Senior IT staff have a distinct view of their openness to innovative practices, though on the whole, it would seem that they are not the best at ensuring their IT teams feel innovation is being prioritised.”

Robert also said the discrepancies might be a result of poor communications, or low innovation capacity, and that businesses should address these issues if they are to grow.

“These disparities may be down to a lack of communication and capacity to innovate, which will need to be addressed if businesses are to create a culture in which innovation can thrive and reach their full potential. If IT staff do not feel the need to innovate or, indeed, do not feel able to spend time on it, they can quite easily become stuck in the same old processes leading to the business losing traction with its competitors.