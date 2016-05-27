Bitdefender and Citrix create a 'revolutionary' security tool

Bitdefender and Citrix have teamed up to create a 'revolutionary' security tool for the protection of virtual machines, and from what I've read in the press release – this is serious.

The two companies have developed a solution they call Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection (HVI). It is built to integrate with the Direct Inspect API released by Citrix as part of XenServer 7.

Its sole purpose is to protect virtualised environments from advanced targeted cyber-attacks, and the most important thing about this solution is that it's not directly tied to the machine it's protecting.

According to the press release, HVI is in a 'privileged position relative to the threat environment', allowing it not only to defend the OS and the machine in question, but to be completely shielded from any attacks targeting it.

It is also the first solution to offer real-time memory scanning and monitoring for guest virtual machines.

“The proliferation of breaches and successful attacks on major enterprises shows that existing security solutions are not able to stand up to the rapid advancement in attack tools and techniques in the world of cybercrime,” said Harish Agastya, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions at Bitdefender.

“HVI gives organisations the edge they need to protect themselves - now and in the future.”

HVI is also agentless and capable of removing threats such as Carbanak, Turla, APT28 and NetTraveler by injecting remediation tools, automatically.

”By working with Bitdefender, Citrix XenServer has become the first commercial hypervisor with virtual machine introspection, enabling customers to easily detect and block sophisticated security threats at the hypervisor level,” said Marc Trouard-Riolle, principal product marketing manager, Core Infrastructure at Citrix. “Hypervisor Introspection is truly a game-changer in the world of cyber security. It’s a sophisticated solution for our customers yet easy to use as part of XenServer deployment.”

