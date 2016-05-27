Google wins Oracle lawsuit, again

Google has (once again) won the case against Oracle, and the entire tech world sighed in relief. Last Thursday, a jury ruled that the American search giant did not misuse parts of the Java programming language.

This is important not only for Google and Oracle, but for the entire tech community, because a different ruling would completely change how we perceive copyright, patents, open-source, code and ultimately – innovation.

Oracle claimed Google violated the copyright it holds on the Java programming language while building the Android mobile operating system. It argued the company rushed to get the product on the market in order to compete with Apple, and thus resorted to illegal activities.

Google, on the other hand, says it has done nothing wrong as Java is covered under fair-use provision in US copyright law.

Oracle sought approximately $9 billion in damages.

Even though this is the second time Oracle’s been losing this battle (after the court’s first ruling was revoked by a higher instance), the company said it will continue fighting.

"We strongly believe that Google developed Android by illegally copying core Java technology to rush into the mobile device market," AFP cites Oracle general counsel Dorian Daley saying in an email.

"Oracle brought this lawsuit to put a stop to Google's illegal behaviour. We believe there are numerous grounds for appeal and we plan to bring this case back to the Federal Circuit on appeal."

According to a Yahoo report, the tech community sighed in relief, as sticking copyright claims on APIs could have dire consequences across the innovating world.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock