UK workers want two jobs, and tech can help them

While some think robots are coming to steal all of our jobs and we'll be left doing nothing, others believe the future will see humans doing more work.

For example, Adobe’s new report suggests people having two jobs will soon become the norm.

The report, entitled Future of Work, says 25 per cent of workers in the UK are currently ‘moonlighting’ – having two or more jobs at the same time. That’s based on a sample of 2,000 office professionals in the UK, US and India (506 were from the United Kingdom).

The report also says that 58 per cent of them believe having two or more jobs will be the new norm in the future, but more importantly, it shows something of an obsession with work.

Almost half (46 per cent) of UK workers claim work defines who they are, and 60 per cent of them ‘love’ their job. In the US and China, those percentages are at 70 and 83, respectively.

UK workers said they spend 76 per cent of their waking hours, during the weekday, thinking about their job. Weekends are somewhat better, but still bad – 33 per cent of time.

Looking at how technology affects the workplace, workers usually like it and consider it important.

For almost two thirds (64 per cent), better technology would make their day easier, and for 72 per cent, it’s a key motivator.

More than half (54 per cent) claim technology gives them freedom to work whenever and wherever they want.

“Employers may be focusing too much on ping pong tables and free dry cleaning, instead of technology that helps their employees feel motivated, valued and productive. Employers need to pay attention to productivity more than perks, and realise that their employees are happy to work when a company invests in their success,” said Jeff Vijungco, vice president of global talent at Adobe.

Image source: Shutterstock/Pressmaster