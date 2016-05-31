65 million Tumblr accounts up for sale on Dark Web

Just days after more than 400 million MySpace accounts went up for sale on a dark web marketplace, news reports started coming out of a similar thing happening to Tumblr.

According to Vice's Motherboard, more than 65 million of accounts (exactly 65,469,298) are now on sale on The Real Deal, a dark web marketplace – the same place where MySpace accounts were recently for sale. And they’re being sold by the same person, a hacker going by the name Peace.

These login credentials are more than three years old, it was said, meaning they have been lying dormant somewhere for quite some time.

The price on the database is a stunning $150. It is this low because the passwords in the database are strongly protected. They're hashed and 'salted', meaning they've been turned into a series of digits, with a couple extra at the end, just to make it even more difficult to crack. They're basically impenetrable.

Tumblr was forced to comment:

“As soon as we became aware of this, our security team thoroughly investigated the matter,” it recently said in a statement.

“Our analysis gives us no reason to believe that this information was used to access Tumblr accounts. As a precaution, however, we will be requiring affected Tumblr users to set a new password.”

There you have it, folks. There’s very little reason to be worried. Just in case, you might want to check if your email has been compromised on a service somewhere, and you can do this on this link.

Image Credit: Ai825 / Shutterstock