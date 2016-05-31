Here's why you're not adopting new technologies

Businesses are well aware of the benefits new trends in technology can bring, but they're being held back in the implementation of those trends, new report says.

The report by Capita and Cisco, entitled Trends vs Technologies, says there are nine key new trends in technology today: big data, digital workplace, artificial intelligence, internet of things, wearables, robotics, cloud-based solutions, 3D printers and virtual reality.

In every of these trends, businesses understand implementing them could improve their bottom line and give them a competitive advantage, yet they're not really doing much about it.

Key reasons for this are the lack of understanding of the new trends, management pushbacks, as well as daily tasks taking priority over new trends. "Many said the culture within their industry was too ‘old fashioned’ to adopt new trends – regardless of the benefits,” the research authors said in a press release.

Another key barrier was that decision makers are rarely experts in these new trends, so understanding and awareness of their potential application is varying.

Adam Jarvis, managing director, Capita Technology Solutions, said: “While ICT decision makers have a good understanding of the many positive benefits of these trends, it’s clear that they do not yet have the right technical infrastructure, the right culture within their organisations, or the right engagement and support from their external partners to implement them successfully.

“The result is that trends such as big data and the Internet of Things – which could have the potential to transform these industries – are still some way off being properly understood and exploited.”

The full report will be released in the summer.