Microsoft accused of abusing position in China over unruly upgrade popup

To say that Windows 10 has been controversial for Microsoft would be something of an understatement. The most recent cause for complaint has been a deceptive upgrade popup, described by many as a "nasty trick", which fooled users into installing the upgrade.

The company has since said that it will change the behaviour of the upgrade notification, but this is not enough to silence hundreds of thousands of users in China. Microsoft stands accused of abusing its market position to force unwanted upgrades on people.

Speaking to the Xinhua news agency, Zhao Zhanling from the Internet Society of China said: "The company has abused its dominant market position and broken the market order for fair play."

Yang Shuo, a PR worker, also complained, saying that he was not even aware that the Windows 10 installation files had been downloaded to his computer. He said that an unwanted upgrade interrupted his preparations for a meeting, and the subsequent cancellation of this meeting meant missing out on a deal worth 3 million yuan ($457,500).

These are just two voices in China. On microblog Weibo, there are over 1.2 million posts complaining about Windows 10. In response, Microsoft posted details to the site explaining how users could revert back to their previous version of Windows.