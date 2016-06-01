Businesses reaping the benefits of BPM platforms

Business process management platform (BPM) are becoming essential to organisations everywhere, a new report suggested on Wednesday morning.

It is being said that such platforms help process business-critical activities faster (53 per cent of cases), with fewer errors and exceptions processing (45 per cent).

The return on investment (ROI) for business process management platforms is apparently less than a year (41 per cent), and in some cases even six months (17 per cent). In essence, it allows organisations to take advantage of mobile and cloud opportunities for sharing knowledge and documents.

But it's not just the ROI that's important here. There are other benefits for BPM, including a decrease in review and approval cycles (33 per cent), better routing to and between individuals (62 per cent), and greater organisational agility and routing between processes (42 per cent).

“The importance of BPM is rightfully being acknowledged – it can help reduce paper handling and inefficiencies in activities such as contracts and invoicing, and also improve performance of people and systems by giving remote workers access to the same ‘experience’ as if they were inside the firewall,” said Bob Larrivee, Chief Analyst, AIIM.

“Poor processes will seriously impact an organisation’s ability to access, manage and leverage information so BPM’s growing maturity as an enterprise tool will continue. However, it’s important for users to report back on successes and justify spend back to the business.”

The full AIIM report, entitled ‘Process Improvement and Automation 2016 - A look at BPM’, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Flickr / Jonathan Brennan