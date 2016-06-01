Software-defined data centre officially mainstream

The migration towards software-defined data centre (SDDC) is picking up pace, a new poll says. After the initial slow adoption, which only occurred in a handful of verticals, it is now a trend gaining ‘broad-scale adoption in a wide range of functions and industries’.

That is according to the study entitled “Industry Experience: the 2016 State of the Cloud and Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) in Real-World Environments”, done by virtualisation company HyTrust.

The research is based on a poll of 500 executives, and it says the following:

Tier 1 (critical) server workloads:

Financial Services, Banking, Insurance, Trading: 47 per cent

Healthcare/Biotech/Medtech/Life Sciences/Pharma: 55 per cent

Technology Companies/Corporations: 55 per cent

Active Directory/Directory services systems:

Financial Services, Banking, Insurance, Trading: 51 per cent

Technology Companies/Corporations: 61 per cent

Test/Development server workloads:

Financial Services, Banking, Insurance, Trading: 49 per cent

Healthcare/Biotech/Medtech/Life Sciences/Pharma: 52 per cent

Information research and analysis: 72 per cent

Technology Companies/Corporations: 72 per cent

Network:

Financial Services, Banking, Insurance, Trading: 51 per cent

Technology Companies/Corporations: 68 per cent

Storage:

Financial Services, Banking, Insurance, Trading: 53 per cent

Healthcare/Biotech/Medtech/Life Sciences/Pharma: 61 per cent

“Without much fanfare, this critical technology advance has become woven into the basic fabric of businesses large and small,” said Eric Chiu, president of HyTrust.

“The potential of virtualization and the cloud was always undeniable, but there was genuine concern over security and scepticism regarding the processes required. What we find in this research is that the challenges are being overcome, and every kind of function in every kind of industry is being migrated. There are some holdouts, to be sure, but they’re now the exception, and we’re betting they won’t stay that way for long.”

The full report, including details on Azure, security threats education, and an infographic, can be found on this link.