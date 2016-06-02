Businesses not using cloud to the fullest

Out of 350 IT decision makers in the UK, 80 per cent think their companies could make more use of all the available cloud technologies. Those are the results of a new poll by cloud education firm Cloudstanding.co.uk.

Investigating why, the company came to a conclusion that in 40 per cent of cases, CEOs and Managing Directors simply didn’t know which type of cloud their business is actually using.

The company surveyed companies with more than 1,000 employees. These big companies, even those large ones (5,000+ employees), fear they’re lagging behind smaller competitors that are using everything the cloud has to offer.

“Cloud technology can unshackle workforces when it comes to collaborative work and productivity. However, the shift to the cloud has taken place at such a rapid pace and not all stakeholders have taken the time to look at the different options available,” says Maarten ten Broeke, Cloudstanding co-founder.

Among business decision makers, data protection was their number one concern in 55 per cent of cases. Among IT professionals, the biggest concern (44 per cent) was deployment.

“In some cases, executives at the very highest level within an organisation are in the dark as to how cloud is being used within their business,” he said.

“They are simply not aware of the technology that has the potential to transition their company from a legacy-driven business into a more efficient and cohesive entity, running on the cloud. This is in contrast to the savvy IT professional on the front line who is very much aware of the cloud and its potential.”