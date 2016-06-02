HPE launches new application lifecycle management solution

In order to keep up with a rapidly changing market landscape and deliver better customer experiences, organisations are building and enhancing software and mobile applications at a rapid rate.

This is leading businesses to rethink their internal software development processes in order to support development methodologies like Agile, Lean, and DevOps.

To help customers accelerate their DevOps processes, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is launching HPE ALM Octane, an Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solution that leverages widely-used developer toolsets like Jenkins and GIT to bring continuous quality to lean, Agile, and DevOps-focused teams. HPE ALM Octane aims to provide insights to developers and testers, helping them deliver applications quickly, without sacrificing quality or end-user experience.

It's optimised for integration with widely adopted developer testing tools - using Swagger-documented REST APIs - and an open platform architecture built on a layer of open source. HPE ALM Octane is designed to address the challenges of the scale required by enterprise software delivery. To accelerate application delivery across multiple teams, the solution also provides visually guided and easily configured business rules and workflow.

"Fundamentally the software is helping organisations to communicate much more effectively during the software development process," says Matt Brayley-Berger, worldwide senior product marketing manager for HPE Software. "We're helping organisations to manage collaboration with open source capabilities like DevOps and also we're delivering what we call ChatOps, offering integration with collaboration tools like Slack".

Key features include a core set of widely adopted tools focused on test automation, collaboration and application deployment. Thanks to the strength of these tools, HPE ALM Octane adds value for cross-toolchain visibility and insight.

The solution will support tools and frameworks including Jenkins and TeamCity integration to trigger continuous integration and testing activities; GIT to provide manual tests script version management and managing tests in source code; Business-Driven Development (BDD) via support of Gherkin to develop tests earlier in the design and development phases of the lifecycle; and a wide array of test automation tools from HPE and Open Source including, HPE Unified Functional Testing, HPE LeanFT, HPE StormRunner Load, and Selenium.

The latest release is available to both existing customers and new users as a cloud-delivered service from today. On-premise installations will be delivered later this year. More information is available on the HPE website.

Image Credit: Stokkete / Shutterstock