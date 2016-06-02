IBM buying EZ Legacy to simplify cloud integration

American tech company IBM announced today it is buying an Israeli-based start-up to help companies understand and make changes to the mainframe code in cloud apps.

The company in question is called EZ Legacy Ltd. And it will join the IBM family for an undisclosed sum of money.

According to IBM's press release, the acquisition will help its customers understand and make changes in the mainframe code through a dashboard and visualisations.

“Today’s applications can be made up of millions of lines of code, and to update this code can take days or weeks. EZSource provides a visual dashboard to quickly and easily show developers which applications have changed to ease the process of modernizing applications, exposing APIs and more efficiently leveraging development resources,” IBM said in the press release.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2016, after government reviews and customary closing conditions.

Behind the idea of this acquisition is a statistic showing that 80 per cent of businesses are expected to adopt a hybrid cloud strategy before the end of 2017. Thus, IT departments are seeking solutions to reconcile on-system apps.

“As organizations embrace a digital transformation and enter the API economy, connecting business-critical applications running on mainframes with mobile and cloud applications to better engage with customers is essential,” IBM added.

“IBM’s long-term commitment to delivering enterprise infrastructure solutions has underpinned our success over the past decade in helping mainframe users generate more value from their applications,” said Eran Tirer, CEO, EZSource. “Our focused technology combined with IBM’s global reach will help more clients than ever optimize the value of their enterprise systems.”

