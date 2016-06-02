Microsoft is cleaning up Outlook spam, by giving you more spam

If you’re an Outlook.com user you may have noticed a lot more spam arriving in your inbox over the past day or so.

BetaNews writers have reported suddenly receiving a lot more junk messages in their Outlook.com accounts, and we’re not alone - it’s a problem affecting users globally. But don’t panic, it’s nothing to do with the mega-breach affecting Tumblr and MySpace users, but rather something far more innocuous.

It turns out the reason for the influx of spam is actually down to Microsoft taking steps to reduce the amount of spam you receive. No, seriously.

It isn’t a screw up though, the software giant is currently making a couple of changes to the service. As the service health page explains: "We're implementing two fixes. One will provide short term relief preventing spam reaching your inbox. The second will be a longer term fix which should stop spam reaching our infrastructure."

The user impact is that "Some users may be receiving excessive spam mail".

The good news is the fixes will be implemented soon, and users should start seeing a drop in the number of spam messages they receive.

Image source: Shutterstock/Feng Yu