Best multivendor ecommerce platforms

Multivendor ecommerce stores are those where different vendors display their respective products in the same store, and share the same shopping cart.

After the great success of popular online stores like Amazon and Ebay, ecommerce investors, as well as business owners are favouring multi-vendor systems, over regular online stores. Readymade traffic, small setup costs and no technical hassle, these are some of the reasons why business owners favour multivendor stores.

Multivendor store requires superior technology and considerable investment to make the right impression. This is also one reason entrepreneurs shy away from it. Here are some of the best platforms to build a multivendor ecommerce marketplace:

Yo!Kart: No doubt, Yokart is one of the best ecommerce platform to start your multivendor store at reasonable price ($250 / £173). It offers unique and advanced features that stand it best among all the multivendor ecommerce platforms. Here is a list of YoKart features:

Responsive Design Layout

SEO Features

Marketing & Customization

Stunning Handcrafted Structure

Seller-Shopper Connection

Multivendor capabilities

Multiple stores for vendors

More information about YoKart, including pricing and packages can be found on this link.

Magento: A popular ecommerce platform that probably has the biggest number of users around the world. In comparison to other ecommerce platforms, Magento offers more features. Here are some of them:

Multiple Storefront

Multi Language and Multi-Currency

Highly Level of Security

User friendly Admin Area

SEO Friendly

Mobile and Tablet Friendly

Magento Community & Enterprise edition both support multivendor functionality. You can find out more about it here.

If you are planning on launching a large scale or enterprise-grade ecommerce business, then Magento is the best option for you. If you are a small scale business, then Magento is not the right option for you.

CS-Cart: CS-Cart another popular ecommerce platform and has a built-in theme editor, which makes it easy to customize the design of a shopping website without meddling with the code. The basic package is free but features are limited. You need to take a separate package that costs around $1450 (£1,005) to start a multivendor store.

Find out more about CS-Cart features and pricing here.