Detachable devices set to grow 30 per cent by 2020

According to a new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), the detachable market is expected to grow by 2.1 per cent by the year 2018.

This is great news for Microsoft and its Surface line considering the company predicted that Windows phone shipments will drop by 9.5 per cent and that by 2020 the mobile version of the company's OS will control just 0.4 per cent of the smartphone market.

Currently detachable devices make up only 16 per cent of the current tablet market. IDC though believes that their usage will grow by 31 per cent by 2020. This increase in growth will likely come as a result of consumers wanting devices that are more versatile yet can still be used to create content as opposed to the tablets that currently control the market which excel at consuming but not generating it.

Mike Hadley, an authorised Microsoft Surface Pro reseller, offered his insight as to why these predictions may come true: “I believe that next year will be a big year for detachable tablets … customers want light and mobile devices. The Surface Pro 4 compared to prior models is much more stable … we’re definitely seeing companies moving to the Surface and the main reason is because that device fits into the Microsoft ecosystem.”

The report places devices like Microsoft's Surface or Asus' recently announced Transformer 3 Pro in direct competition with the iPad and tablets similar to it. However, the way in which detachables will affect the traditional PC market remains to be seen.

Image Credit: Pieter Beens / Shutterstock