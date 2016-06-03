Polish Tech Day London date and panellists confirmed

On Thursday, June 23, 2016, Google-run start-up incubator Campus London will host the second annual Polish Tech Day.

The day-long event’s main goal is to improve the relationship between British and Polish technology sectors, hoping there will be benefits for both sides involved.

It hopes to attract some of the hottest start-up companies from both countries. On one side, there will be Polish companies interested in establishing themselves in the UK, while British companies will come aiming to partner up or invest in the Polish technology sector.

PLUG community members will also be present, it was said by the organisers.

The event is organised in partnership with the Trade and Investment Promotion Unit of the Polish Embassy in London (WPHI), together with Invest in Poland (PAlilZ).

Besides discussing mutual investment opportunities, this year’s event will discuss the idea of Poland becoming a brand in the tech industry, and if we will see a Polish unicorn (a company worth more than $1 billion) next year.

Outsourcing, as means of solving an ever-growing crisis of skilled staff in the UK will also be a discussed topic, as well as what UK businesses could learn from their Polish counterparts.

Confirmed panellists include Iwona Chojnowska (PAIZ/Invest in Poland) and Ludovic Gaude, CEO of BL Stream / SMT Software.

The first Polish Tech Day took place last June in the Polish Embassy in London, and gathered some 200 people. Among the guests were some of the most popular Polish start-ups and investors, including representatives of Azimo, Oktawave, Jivr, Oort, SMT Software, SpeedUp Venture Capital Group and Swimmo, as well as his Excellency Ambassador of Poland who has given a Keynote.