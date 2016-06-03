Sales made through mobile devices fall for the first time ever

The percentage of online sales made through mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) is dropping, and I don't know what to believe in this world, anymore.

The IMRG Capgemini Quarterly Benchmark says that the percentage of sales made through smartphones and tablets for the first quarter of 2016 was 49.6 per cent. A quarter before, it was 51.3 per cent.

Consequently, the number of people visiting online stores through tablets and smartphones has also dropped – from 65.6 per cent in Q4 2015, to 64.6 per cent in Q1 2016.

According to a press release by Capgemini, tablets are to blame:

“This fall is likely to have been influenced by a marked split that has been recorded in growth rates on tablets and smartphones recently,” the report says.

“While sales through smartphones were up +83 per cent in April for example, growth in sales through tablet devices slowed down to a record low of just +3 per cent.”

“Back in 2010 mobile devices accounted for less than 1 per cent of online retail sales and this increased rapidly over a few years to exceed 50 per cent in the last quarter. However, these latest results appear to track the effects of some displacement activity we are seeing in relation to sales made through mobile devices,” says Tina Spooner, chief information officer at IMRG.

“While the majority of these sales still come through tablets, shoppers are increasingly using their smartphones in situations where they would previously have used a tablet – the screen sizes have become larger, retailers have focused on optimising the experience for smartphone users and consumers are becoming increasingly confident in using these devices for a wide range of activities.”