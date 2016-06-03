UK too focused on broadband speed to notice what's important

UK's businesses going through the fourth industrial revolution are too focused on broadband speed and are potentially overlooking other, equally important aspects of a proper infrastructure, it was warned on Friday.

EEF, the manufacturers' organisation, says speed is not the only concern – broadband must also be reliable, resilient, cost-effective and future-proof.

By focusing too much on just adding more speed, businesses are overlooking these key features. To address these issues, leased lines seem to be the best solution, it was said. That is why more than a third (34 per cent) of manufacturers have invested in a dedicated leased line connection.

“Britain has clearly benefitted from the move to faster broadband, which has transformed our economy. But there’s still much more to be done. The legacy of focussing on speed has served its purpose and it’s now time to do a stocktake on what we need going forward,” says Chris Richards, Senior Business Environment Policy Adviser at EEF.

“For manufacturers this is clear – we need a more reliable, resilient and future proofed network to match the fundamental importance digital infrastructure plays in our modern economy.”

“The UK needs a strategy to improve the reliability of our digital infrastructure through a much more pervasive fibre broadband rollout. We also need confidence that the Government will stand behind that strategy to make sure it’s delivered. The reality is that if we don’t do this now, in five years’ time we won’t be arguing about where we are in the international league tables - we won’t even be in them.”

