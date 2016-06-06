EE launches new plan to help businesses grow internationally

UK's mobile network operator EE has recently unveiled Business Extra+, a new plan for businesses operating, in good measure, abroad.

According to the company, this is the UK's first plan for businesses that offers unlimited calls and texts to and from the USA, EU and the UK. Besides the calling and texting plan, Business Extra+ also comes with EE's Euro Data Pass as standard. That means up to 50GB a month of data in the UK, as well as 500MB daily (15GB monthly) in the EU.

EE says is decided to offer such a plan after market analysis which has shown that UK's businesses expect a quarter of their growth to come from international trade.

It polled 1,000 senior decision makers in small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the UK, and realised that in the next five years, international trade will account for 25 per cent of their growth.

“UK SMEs show no signs of holding back on their international business ambitions, so we’ve built our EE Business Extra+ plans to help them stay connected with international customers and partners, whether at home or abroad,” says Lydia Hicks, director of SME marketing at BT said.

“Unlimited calls and texts to and from clients and partners overseas, plus generous 4G data allowances enable UK SMEs to focus on growing their businesses, rather than worrying about their bill. Plus, our superfast 4G in over 50 countries enables businesspeople to work as they would from home.”

International calls are essential to businesses in 69 per cent of cases, while 75 per cent said using mobile devices abroad, the same way they’d do back home, was ‘extremely important’.

Image Credit: Aila Images / Shutterstock