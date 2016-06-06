InfoSecurity 2016 live blog: The low down on cyber security

You may not have noticed, but cyber security is a pretty hot topic at the moment.

Last week we had reports of mass data breaches at MySpace and Tumblr, the week before that there were reports of $13 million being stolen from Japanese ATMs and going back a week further it was LinkedIn in the spotlight when 117 million emails and passwords were leaked online. And that was just in May!

All of this means the timing for InfoSecurity 2016 - Europe's number one information security conference taking place this week at Olympia in London - couldn't be better.

Over 15,000 information security professionals, service providers, vendors, and thought-leaders attended InfoSecurity 2015 and this year's event is expected to be even bigger, with over 260 expert speakers and over 300 vendors and service suppliers set to attend.

In terms of highlights, The Right Honourable Lord Hague of Richmond and explorer, photographer and writer Levison Wood will both be delivering keynotes, along with speakers from Uber, LinkedIn (not the best timing for them), Forrester and PwC.

InfoSecurity 2016 will also see the return of the Cyber Innovation Zone, where four companies will pitch-off to be awarded the title of the UK's most innovative small cyber security business.

We're going to be live at InfoSec on Tuesday and Wednesday, so even if you're not going to be at the event you can get all the news and updates right here.