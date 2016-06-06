Zuckerberg's social media accounts hacked

Hackers apparently gained access to a few of Mark Zuckerberg's social networking accounts over the weekend. During a short period this Sunday, the hacker group OurMine was able to access his Instragram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

The group claimed responsibility for the breach by sending Zuckerberg a tweet in which they said: “Hey @finkd we got access to your Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest, we are just testing your security, please dm us.”

OurMine's Twitter account has since been suspended but Zuckerberg did offer a reply to the hackers in the form of a tweet in which he said “no you didn't. Go away.” A screenshot of his Pinterest account where his name was changed to “Hacked by OurMine team” also appeared after the security breach.

The way in which OurMine was able to access Zuckerberg's account was through the 117 million leaked LinkedIn usernames and passwords that were stolen four years ago. Luckily for Facebook's founder rarely uses his Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter accounts despite having thousands of followers on those sites. Zuckerberg has only posted to Pinterest three times and the last tweet he posted is from January 2012.

This latest security breach is just another constant reminder to use complex passwords or a password manager to keep your accounts safe and secure. Zuckerberg was guilty of using “dadada' as his LinkedIn password and his account could have easily been breached without the recent LinkedIn password leak.

Richard Parris, CEO at Intercede commented: "If Mr Social Media’s accounts can be compromised, with all of the knowledge and resources he and his team have available, we should all be taking notice. In fact, we should all be very angry – the vast majority of the recently reported account compromises appear to relate to leaked usernames and passwords.

“It is time the organisations generating significant revenue from consumers stopped playing fast and loose with security and adopted more sophisticated approaches. They are available, they are easy to implement and they offer much higher levels of security. Security must be embedded into the very fabric of the technology ecosystem, from the silicon chips that power our smartphones and connected cars, to the services and apps we use in our day-to-day lives.

"We need to get basics of security right now. If not, then how can we expect consumers to trust, and benefit from, future technological innovation?”

Image Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock