98 per cent of employees need to work remotely or collaboratively

During last month's Cloud Expo in London, Nexsan conducted a survey which revealed that data security and download speeds are the top two barriers to a truly connected workforce.

The company, which specialises in unified storage solutions, found that 98 per cent of users need to work remotely or collaboratively in order to do their jobs. However almost two thirds of them (61 per cent) responded that they needed to access company data on their own personal devices to do this which is why the bring your own device (BYOD) movement has gained more attention and more followers lately.

A majority of those surveyed (91 per cent) felt that they were permitted to access sensitive work files outside of their offices, only 58 per cent considered the connection they were using to access those files to be “private and secure.” Only a meager 3 per cent believed that the way in which they shared files outside of their business to be private and secure.

The speed of downloading and uploading work from either traditional storage or public cloud services was the main barrier to collaborative working according to 22 per cent of respondents. 18 per cent also believed that the storage they possessed was inadequate and hindered their ability to work collaboratively.

The second highest concern form 17 per cent of those surveyed was security while version control was a close third at 16 per cent. The survey also showed how the lack of adequate facilities to file sync and share (FSS) along with remote access being prohibited as a barrier to a truly connected and mobile workforce.

The VP of International Marketing at Nexsan, Geraldine Osman said: “The survey statistics reveal a picture of a workforce who need to access and share files remotely and across devices, yet who are being hindered by download speeds, lack of secure file sync and share facilities and storage systems that are too rigid. It is this struggle, this gap between what employees need and what their current storage systems can deliver, that led to the creation of Nexsan UNITY. With UNITY, the enterprise can have private and secure access to company data as well as integrated FSS for seamless collaboration and greater workforce productivity.“

If businesses are to truly embrace remote working and a truly connected workforce, they will need to invest in the hardware and network capabilities as well as the training for employees necessary to make working away from the office a secure and reliable experience.

Image Credit: Creative Labs / Shutterstock