Brits inefficient due to 'wrong tools for the job'

UK's workers, in many cases, don't have the right tools for the job, and that's hurting the economy in more ways than one. Those are the results of a new poll conducted by BT. It polled businesses with 1,000 up to 3,000 employees, and the biggest setbacks of not having the right tools were identified as:

Lack of mobility (17 per cent)

Lack of online access and cloud-based services (13 per cent)

The biggest impacts having the wrong tools had on business were seen as:

Loss of income due to poor productivity (23 per cent)

A drain on IT resources (23 per cent)

Diverting IT resources from strategic projects (22 per cent)

Damaging a company's brand or reputation (14 per cent)

Asking why all of this is happening in the first place, the majority said it was due to high cost (44 per cent), followed by integration (27 per cent) and cost of management (10 per cent).

“Technology has been central to business for decades, so having the latest device isn’t a case of keeping up with the Joneses, it’s all about having the best tool for the job,” said Jamie Ford, MD digital, product & strategy – BT Business and Public Sector.

“Capital cost, integration and management are often the biggest barriers, but – like the software market – the devices market has changed significantly, and we’re increasingly talking about ‘Devices-as-a-Service’ (or DVaaS). This is a cost effective way of ensuring that employees have the latest devices, and everything is managed and continually updated, with companies paying a monthly fee – in much the same way as cars are now procured,” he added.

“The impact of not having the right technology – particularly devices – in place can be far reaching and have a significant impact on businesses.”

BT’s full report, entitled The Productivity Puzzle and the new workplace, can be found on this link.