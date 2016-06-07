BullGuard's scanner looks for vulnerabilities in IoT devices

Internet security vendor BullGuard is doing all it can to help everyday users secure their Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The company has just announced a free tool to help consumers scan their IoT devices for vulnerabilities.

The results are presented in a simple manner so that everyone can understand them, and are followed with more details about the results, for those eager to learn more.

The BullGuard IoT Scanner uses Shodan.io, a search engine for internet-connected devices, and scans them for vulnerabilities. The company said popular devices, and those consumer are wary of most, are covered by the product. Those devices include security cameras, baby monitors, smart TVs and wearables.

“The Internet of Things has moved rapidly from an early adopter market into the mainstream, but in doing so has introduced a range of new security concerns for consumers,” said Paul Lipman, BullGuard's CEO.

“We’ve made an important first step towards addressing these issues with IoT Scanner, a tool that allows anyone to check if smart devices in their home are secure.”

While announcing the new product, the company also drew my attention towards a recent survey it did. It had asked 6,000 consumers about their biggest fears and problems about IoT devices, and according to the results, 66 per cent are concerned about security, while 72 per cent don't know how to secure them properly.

With an extra quarter (25 per cent) planning on getting an internet-connected device for their home in the next 12 months, we can see the problem is only going to get worse.

“The responsibility for ensuring that connected devices are secure is shared between consumers, manufacturers and security vendors, and it’s important that each does their part,” Lipman added. “We have developed the BullGuard IoT Scanner to put consumers in control. It’s fast, easy and free, and offers vital peace of mind.”

Photo credit: Chesky / Shutterstock