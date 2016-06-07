Businesses just scratching the surface with DevOps benefits

Time after time, the positive effect of DevOps on businesses everywhere has been confirmed. However, a new report by managed services provider company Claranet says there is so much more businesses could achieve with DevOps, if they could work past various obstacles along the way.

The report is based on a poll of 900 IT decision makers in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Benelux. Out of that 900, 92 per cent reported cultural, skills and technical issues.

Almost half (40 per cent), reported a 'lack of business understanding of how to leverage DevOps strategically', while more than a third (36 per cent) found it hard to handle 'unstable infrastructure'.

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) came across internal 'cultural resistance'.

“If you can get it right, DevOps can be hugely advantageous. It generally means more efficient working across the organisation, where technical teams can better understand the business needs, and improved software, which allows work to develop smoothly, with fewer hiccups and fewer bugs,” said Claranet’s Product Director, Neil Thomas.

“With both operations and development teams working towards a shared goal you can do away with battles for budgets and create an environment in which creativity and innovation can thrive.”

The number of businesses implementing a DevOps approach is steadily growing. Last year, it was at 26 per cent, and this year, it is at 32 per cent. But more importantly, 100 per cent of those organisations reported some form of benefits.

They are mostly reflected in better applications (60 per cent), better understanding between employees (56 per cent), and increased profitability (55 per cent).