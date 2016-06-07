Manageability number one issue in storage troubles

When it comes to storage concerns among businesses, performance is no longer the number one issue. Instead, it’s manageability.

Those are the results of the annual State of the Storage Survey, being released by the American IT company Tinri.

In a poll among IT leaders, Tintri asked what was their biggest concern around data storage. Surprisingly, it’s no longer performance, as it was last year. Instead, almost half of respondents said it was manageability that they were worried about.

At the same time, a third also said they still rely on spreadsheets to manage and map virtual machines.

Growing the virtual footprint doesn’t come without its challenges, as well. Manageability is followed by performance (46 per cent), scale (42 per cent) and capital expenses (41 per cent). All were identified as ‘major storage pain points’.

More than two thirds (68 per cent) said they are currently evaluating new technologies, and almost half (48 per cent) said they’re evaluating storage vendors.

Among those evaluating vendors, more than half (52 per cent) are evaluating VM-aware storage. Almost half (44 per cent) are looking at a full-flash storage option.

It was also said that consideration of legacy storage providers for any future use declined, on average, eight per cent.

Image Credit: ra2studio / Shutterstock