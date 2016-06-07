New solution simplifies time and task entry for project management

A recent survey from the Project Management Institute showed that inaccurate time and task management is a leading cause of project failure at least 28 per cent of the time.

Project management software firm Changepoint aims to address this with a new solution that team members can use to capture task and time data any time, anywhere, and on any device.

Called Daptiv TTM it ensures fast, accurate reporting by accelerating frequent time and task entry, thus minimising the risk of inaccurate or delayed data. As a result, project managers can make more informed staffing decisions, better control costs, and meet contractual and regulatory labour obligations.

"Project success relies on time and task management which demands accurate data," says Eric Bergman, vice president, product management at Changepoint. "Team members need a way to submit information easily and accurately. Daptiv TTM is simple, easy-to-use, and works on phones, tablets, and laptops. Teams can better track tasks and submit timesheets, stakeholders get a more accurate view of project status, and initiatives move forward on time and on budget".

The software works with Changepoint's existing Daptiv PPM project management solution, so managers can accurately understand resource utilisation, better see where team members are spending their time, and more precisely predict the demand on each resource.

More information about Daptiv TTM is available on the Changepoint website and it will be demonstrated at the 2016 Gartner PPM and IT Governance Summit in Florida this week.

Image credit: STILLFX/Shutterstock