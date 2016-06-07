Time spent on social media apps drops 'dramatically'

The amount of time people spent in apps of social media networks in the first three months of 2016, in nine major countries in the world, has dropped 'dramatically', a new report by digital market intelligence company SimilarWeb says.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat have all seen significant drops in the amount of time people in the U.S, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, India, South Africa, Brazil and Spain have spent in Q1 2016, compared to the same period a year before.

Image-sharing network app Instagram has seen the biggest drop (23.65 per cent year-on-year), followed by Twitter (23.44 per cent), Snapchat (15.74 per cent) and Facebook (eight per cent).

Facebook has seen the slightest drop in time spent on the network among the top four, and has thus remained the number one social media app. It ha had an average daily time of 34 minutes across all countries. It was followed by the company it acquired before, Instagram, with its users spending 17 minutes and nine seconds daily.

Despite dropping 6.7 per cent year-on-year, the US has remained Facebook's top market, with people there spending 45 minutes and 29 seconds on the app, every day.

The app has also registered some growth. Not much though, but Spain (4 per cent) and Germany (0.15 per cent) have seen slight increases.

Twitter's shareholders will have reasons to worry, as users of this app have spent the least time. They could focus on Spain, though, where the app was used the longest – 13 minutes and 31 seconds every day.

The full report and other statistics can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Bloomua