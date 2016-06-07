Wix adds AI to website building

Website building company Wix announced today it is adding artificial intelligence to its site-building business. It will do so through a new AI solution called Wix ADI – Artificial Design Intelligence.

According to the company, this is the first-ever AI solution for web design and creation.

Answering the question which problems this app solves, it was said that it can eliminate the most significant challenges of building a website, including time, design and content creation.

The company said that through Wix ADI, customers will be able to create ‘high-end websites’ within minutes, making design easy and accessible.

There are two reasons why Wix decided to through artificial intelligence into the face of website creation: one is based on data from its 85 million customers, while the other is based on a report by the Department for Business and Innovation.

The report says that a quarter of small and medium-sized businesses in the UK do not have the basic digital skills needed to build and maintain a website.

Thus, Wix ADI will be a ‘valuable tool for UK entrepreneurs wanting to create an online presence’.

Wix is a cloud-based website building platform, allowing its users to create web and mobile sites based on the HTML5 mark-up language. It features simple to use tools and a drag-and-drop design. Various plug-ins, including social media, e-commerce, contact forms and email marketing are all available through third-party applications.