Businesses focus on perimeter security, despite inefficiencies

Businesses still believe perimeter security technologies (firewalls, content filtering, anomaly detection) are the best way to keep both their intellectual property, as well as customer data, safe.

However, once breached, they're not confident they could keep this data safe.

Those are the results of the latest study conducted by Gemalto, in which it surveyed 1,100 IT decision makers all over the world, from the US, across the Middle East, to Japan.

Almost two thirds (61 per cent) of respondents worldwide said their perimeter security systems were effective, but 69 per cent said they would not be confident data could be safe if these systems were breached.

Moreover, two thirds (66 per cent) said hackers could access parts of their network, and 16 per cent believe they could access their entire network.

“This research shows that there is indeed a big divide between perception and reality when it comes to the effectiveness of perimeter security,” said Jason Hart, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Data Protection at Gemalto.

Focusing in vain

Hart continued, saying businesses should focus less on preventing breaches, and more on securing them by protecting data.

Businesses are focusing even harder on perimeter security, in vain. Almost two thirds (64 per cent) said they experienced a breach in the last five years, and 27 per cent said it happened in the last 12 months.

Gemalto says this signals that ‘organisations have not made significant improvements in reducing the number of data breaches’.

“While companies are confident in the amount of spending and where they are spending it, it’s clear the security protocols they are employing are not living up to expectations. While protecting the perimeter is important, organisations need to come to the realisation that they need a layered approach to security in the event the perimeter is breached. By employing tools such as end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication across the network and the cloud, they can protect the whole organisation and, most importantly, the data,” concluded Hart.

