Digital transformation fuels detachables growth

The UK is now the largest European market for detachable devices, according to new figures by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC's new report says that there have been more than 300,000 units shipped to the UK in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 23 per cent of all shipments made in the Old Continent.

The UK has, this way, surpassed Germany, which ended last year as the number one market for these devices.

The reason behind this increase seems to be in the UK workforce's digital transformation efforts. IDC says that, as the country turns digital, so the demand for these devices grows. Detachable or slate tablets are 'clearly outperforming' demand in their European counterparts, the report says.

Microsoft's Surface Pro leads the way, with a third of the market under its paw. Apple, with the introduction of the iPad Pro, has grabbed more than a fifth (21 per cent) of the market all for itself.

"The shift in form factor demand that we have been observing over the last several quarters is going to benefit significantly from the expansion of Apple's offering into this area, especially in a market such as the U.K., where Apple's brand awareness and loyal customer base remain strong,” said Marta Fiorentini, research manager, IDC EMEA Personal Computing."

Phablets are still very appealing to UK’s consumers, with sales reaching 35.4 per cent growth year-on-year, to a total of 1.6 million devices.

"Samsung created the phablet category in 2012, but it was Apple that brought the category to the limelight with the launch of the iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6S Plus. Both devices have helped Apple perform strongly in the phablet segment, where it holds 44 per cent market share," said Francisco Jeronimo, research director, European Mobile Devices, IDC EMEA.

Image Credit: Pieter Beens / Shutterstock