HP to give certain schools £250 worth of software per device

Schools that decide to upgrade their HP hardware will get £250 worth of credit per device, to spend on education software, training and device service and upgrades at enhanced discounted rates, HP recently announced.

The scheme, an industry-first, is supported by the Tablet Academy, Frog Education and bksb:, among other partners, HP said in a press release.

For example, schools will be able to select training days for staff and students on HP Windows 10 tablets, or Google Chromebooks. Both Frog Education’s primary and secondary education, as well as bksb:’s eLearning programs are available.

“At HP, we recognise that schools often face difficult decisions on where to invest their ICT budgets. We want to give schools access to the latest technology, matched with the best education software, training and support services on the market, so that they are truly getting the most from their ICT investment.” said Neil Sawyer, Education & Channel Director at HP.

The programme is available through HP’s top education channel partners, including XMA, Academia, European Electronique, C-Learning, Insight, Misco, System Active, Lanway and Getech.

“With the ability to instantly unlock additional budget through this excellent initiative, it gives educational establishments a greater opportunity to apply more focus on transforming learning outcomes for students and teachers whilst at the same time delivering a more engaging learning experience.” said Ian Cunningham, Client Commercial Director at XMA.

The education technology market is huge, and only looking to grow in the future. Recent reports said the market will grow to $252 billion in 2020.

Image source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock